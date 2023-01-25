VMU-3 Keeps Skills Fresh During Simulated MQ-9 Flight Ops

U.S. Marine Corps LtCol. Nick Law, commanding officer, Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3, remotely pilots a simulated MQ-9 during an annual Naval Air Training and Operating Procedures and Standardization program evaluation, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan. 25, 2023. VMU-3 pilots maintain proficiency and readiness by conducting simulated flight operations in the MQ-9 simulator. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chandler Stacy)

