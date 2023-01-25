Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMU-3 Keeps Skills Fresh During Simulated MQ-9 Flight Ops [Image 1 of 4]

    VMU-3 Keeps Skills Fresh During Simulated MQ-9 Flight Ops

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Chandler Stacy 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps LtCol. Nick Law, commanding officer, Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3, remotely pilots a simulated MQ-9 during an annual Naval Air Training and Operating Procedures and Standardization program evaluation, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan. 25, 2023. VMU-3 pilots maintain proficiency and readiness by conducting simulated flight operations in the MQ-9 simulator. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chandler Stacy)

