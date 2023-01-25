U.S. Marine Corps LtCol. Nick Law, commanding officer, Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3, remotely pilots a simulated MQ-9 during an annual Naval Air Training and Operating Procedures and Standardization program evaluation, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan. 25, 2023. VMU-3 pilots maintain proficiency and readiness by conducting simulated flight operations in the MQ-9 simulator. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chandler Stacy)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 23:02
|Photo ID:
|7606778
|VIRIN:
|230125-M-IO954-1052
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMU-3 Keeps Skills Fresh During Simulated MQ-9 Flight Ops [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Chandler Stacy, identified by DVIDS
