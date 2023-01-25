Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew Jensen, 720th Special Tactics Group SERE specialist, demonstrates how to light a fire during Northern Strike 23-1, Jan. 25, 2023, at Camp Grayling, Mich. Northern Strike’s winter iteration serves as a cost effective way for units across the Department of Defense to conduct cold-weather, joint all-domain operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 20:15
|Photo ID:
|7606711
|VIRIN:
|230125-Z-ZH169-1335
|Resolution:
|5707x3805
|Size:
|4.9 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 720th Special Tactics Group SERE specialist conduct cold-weather survival training [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
