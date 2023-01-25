720th Special Tactics Group SERE specialist conduct cold-weather survival training

A Soldier from the 20th Special Forces Group, digs a shelter for a cold-weather survival training during Northern Strike 23-1, Jan. 25, 2023, at Camp Grayling, Mich. Northern Strike’s winter iteration serves as a cost effective way for units across the Department of Defense to conduct cold-weather, joint all-domain operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

Date Taken: 01.25.2023 Date Posted: 01.27.2023 Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US