    720th Special Tactics Group SERE specialist conduct cold-weather survival training [Image 6 of 12]

    720th Special Tactics Group SERE specialist conduct cold-weather survival training

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Ware, 720th Special Tactics Group SERE specialist, teaches survival training 20th Special Forces Group Soldiers, during Northern Strike 23-1, Jan. 25, 2023, at Camp Grayling, Mich. Northern Strike’s winter iteration serves as a cost effective way for units across the Department of Defense to conduct cold-weather, joint all-domain operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 20:15
    Photo ID: 7606701
    VIRIN: 230125-Z-ZH169-1165
    Resolution: 5155x3437
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US 
    This work, 720th Special Tactics Group SERE specialist conduct cold-weather survival training [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    National Guard
    20th Special Forces Group
    720th Special Tactics Group
    Northern Strike 23

