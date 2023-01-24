Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army’s Chief of Engineers visits USACE projects in the Southwest [Image 1 of 7]

    Army’s Chief of Engineers visits USACE projects in the Southwest

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Elizabeth Lockyear 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Albuquerque District

    Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, commanding general, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, visits a project site at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, Jan. 24, 2023. (U.S. Army Photo by USACE-Albuquerque District Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 19:20
    Photo ID: 7606627
    VIRIN: 230124-A-HA643-001
    Resolution: 1440x916
    Size: 920.04 KB
    Location: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US 
    Hometown: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
    Hometown: LAS CRUCES, NM, US
    Hometown: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army’s Chief of Engineers visits USACE projects in the Southwest [Image 7 of 7], by Elizabeth Lockyear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army’s Chief of Engineers visits USACE projects in the Southwest
    Army’s Chief of Engineers visits USACE projects in the Southwest
    Army’s Chief of Engineers visits USACE projects in the Southwest
    Army’s Chief of Engineers visits USACE projects in the Southwest
    Army’s Chief of Engineers visits USACE projects in the Southwest
    Army’s Chief of Engineers visits USACE projects in the Southwest
    Army’s Chief of Engineers visits USACE projects in the Southwest

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army&rsquo;s Chief of Engineers visits USACE projects in the Southwest

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Chief of Engineers
    White Sands Missile Range
    WSMR
    Albuquerque District
    Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT