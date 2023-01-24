Army’s Chief of Engineers visits USACE projects in the Southwest

Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon (right), commanding general, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, speaks with Phil Lovato, southern area office area engineer, USACE-Albuquerque District, during his visit at a project site at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, Jan. 24, 2023. (U.S. Army Photo by USACE-Albuquerque District Public Affairs)

