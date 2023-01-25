Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army’s Chief of Engineers visits USACE projects in the Southwest [Image 6 of 7]

    Army’s Chief of Engineers visits USACE projects in the Southwest

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Albuquerque District

    Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, commanding general, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, talks with El Paso Water representatives about the El Paso Flood Risk Management (Central Cebada) Project from a scenic overlook in El Paso, Texas, Jan. 25, 2023. (U.S. Army Photo by USACE-Albuquerque District Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 19:19
    Photo ID: 7606632
    VIRIN: 230125-A-HA643-002
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 779.57 KB
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    Hometown: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
    Hometown: LAS CRUCES, NM, US
    Hometown: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army’s Chief of Engineers visits USACE projects in the Southwest [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army’s Chief of Engineers visits USACE projects in the Southwest
    Army’s Chief of Engineers visits USACE projects in the Southwest
    Army’s Chief of Engineers visits USACE projects in the Southwest
    Army’s Chief of Engineers visits USACE projects in the Southwest
    Army’s Chief of Engineers visits USACE projects in the Southwest
    Army’s Chief of Engineers visits USACE projects in the Southwest
    Army’s Chief of Engineers visits USACE projects in the Southwest

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army&rsquo;s Chief of Engineers visits USACE projects in the Southwest

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    El Paso Texas
    USACE
    infrastructure
    Chief of Engineers
    Albuquerque District
    Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT