Maintenance Day

U.S. Air Force Airman Mathew Nicholas, 9th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, refers to the technical order (TO), Jan. 12, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, Calif. The TO serves as guidance for Airmen to verify procedures, in this case procedures for trailer maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Londono)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 17:43
|Photo ID:
|7606540
|VIRIN:
|230112-F-QO967-1243
|Resolution:
|8615x6143
|Size:
|4.79 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
