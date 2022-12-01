U.S. Air Force Airman Mathew Nicholas, 9th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, refers to the technical order (TO), Jan. 12, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, Calif. The TO serves as guidance for Airmen to verify procedures, in this case procedures for trailer maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Londono)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2022 Date Posted: 01.27.2023 17:43 Photo ID: 7606540 VIRIN: 230112-F-QO967-1243 Resolution: 8615x6143 Size: 4.79 MB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintenance Day [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.