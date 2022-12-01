U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Liam Boudreault, 9th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, conducts a hoist inspection Jan. 12, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, Calif. Hoist inspections are conducted periodically to verify the hoist is still in operable conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Londono)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2022 Date Posted: 01.27.2023 17:43 Photo ID: 7606535 VIRIN: 230112-F-QO967-1247 Resolution: 7105x4672 Size: 2.49 MB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintenance Day [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.