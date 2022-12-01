Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintenance Day [Image 1 of 4]

    Maintenance Day

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Londono 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Liam Boudreault, 9th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, conducts a hoist inspection Jan. 12, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, Calif. Hoist inspections are conducted periodically to verify the hoist is still in operable conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Londono)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 17:43
    Photo ID: 7606535
    VIRIN: 230112-F-QO967-1247
    Resolution: 7105x4672
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    #9MXS #maintenance #reccetown

