U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zachary Knighton, 9th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, mounts an ignition exciter to a U-2 Dragon Lady motor Jan. 12, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, Calif. The ignition exciter mounting served as a performance exam, monitored by quality assurance Airmen, to ensure correct procedures are being followed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Londono)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2022 Date Posted: 01.27.2023 17:43 Photo ID: 7606538 VIRIN: 230112-F-QO967-1068 Resolution: 8445x4789 Size: 4.46 MB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintenance Day [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.