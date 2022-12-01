U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zachary Knighton, 9th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, mounts an ignition exciter to a U-2 Dragon Lady motor Jan. 12, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, Calif. The ignition exciter mounting served as a performance exam, monitored by quality assurance Airmen, to ensure correct procedures are being followed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Londono)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 17:43
|Photo ID:
|7606538
|VIRIN:
|230112-F-QO967-1068
|Resolution:
|8445x4789
|Size:
|4.46 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maintenance Day [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
