    Brigadier General Gail Atkins Speaks to 1AD CAB Leadership [Image 3 of 4]

    Brigadier General Gail Atkins Speaks to 1AD CAB Leadership

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Spc. William Thompson 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Gail Atkins, Commander of the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, speaks to leadership from the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, while on a tour of the 33rd Airbase in Powidz, Poland, Jan 26, 2023. General Atkins was able to tour the 33rd Airbase and gain a deeper understanding of the Combat Aviation Brigade's mission and capabilities. As we continue to work alongside our NATO partners and Allies we grow Stronger Together.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 16:03
    Photo ID: 7606298
    VIRIN: 230126-A-VB804-307
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 5.6 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brigadier General Gail Atkins Speaks to 1AD CAB Leadership [Image 4 of 4], by SPC William Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    fort bliss
    1st Armored Division
    Stronger Together
    Atlantic resolve
    1 Infantry Division

