U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Gail Atkins, Commander of the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, speaks to leadership from the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, while on a tour of the 33rd Airbase in Powidz, Poland, Jan 26, 2023. General Atkins was able to tour the 33rd Airbase and gain a deeper understanding of the Combat Aviation Brigade's mission and capabilities. As we continue to work alongside our NATO partners and Allies we grow Stronger Together.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 16:03
|Photo ID:
|7606298
|VIRIN:
|230126-A-VB804-307
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|5.6 MB
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brigadier General Gail Atkins Speaks to 1AD CAB Leadership [Image 4 of 4], by SPC William Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
