Brigadier General Gail Atkins Speaks to 1AD CAB Leadership

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Gail Atkins, Commander of the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, speaks to leadership from the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, while on a tour of the 33rd Airbase in Powidz, Poland, Jan 26, 2023. General Atkins was able to tour the 33rd Airbase and gain a deeper understanding of the Combat Aviation Brigade's mission and capabilities. As we continue to work alongside our NATO partners and Allies we grow Stronger Together.

