Army Staff Sgt. Gregory Williams, 1-120th Field Artillery Regiment, gives the order to Air Force Lt. Gen. Marc Sasseville, Vice Chief of the National Guard Bureau as he fires the M119 howitzer during Northern Strike 23-1, Jan. 23, 2023, at Camp Grayling, Mich. Units that participate in Northern Strike’s winter iteration build readiness by conducting joint, cold-weather training designed to meet objectives of the Department of Defense’s Arctic Strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2023 Date Posted: 01.27.2023 14:12 Photo ID: 7606083 VIRIN: 230123-Z-GS745-1035 Resolution: 7957x5305 Size: 9.18 MB Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 120th Field Artillery Regiment demonstrates capabilities at Northern Strike 23-1 [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Scott Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.