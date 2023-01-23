Army Cpl. Anthony Mischo, 1-120th Field Artillery Regiment, demonstrates to Air Force Lt. Gen. Marc Sasseville, Vice Chief of the National Guard Bureau, the capabilities of the M119 howitzer during Northern Strike 23-1, Jan. 23, 2023, at Camp Grayling, Mich. Units that participate in Northern Strike’s winter iteration build readiness by conducting joint, cold-weather training designed to meet objectives of the Department of Defense’s Arctic Strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2023 Date Posted: 01.27.2023 14:13 Photo ID: 7606094 VIRIN: 230123-Z-GS745-0706 Resolution: 7854x5236 Size: 7.57 MB Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 120th Field Artillery Regiment demonstrates capabilities at Northern Strike 23-1 [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Scott Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.