    120th Field Artillery Regiment demonstrates capabilities at Northern Strike 23-1 [Image 6 of 8]

    120th Field Artillery Regiment demonstrates capabilities at Northern Strike 23-1

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson 

    Michigan National Guard

    Army Cpl. Anthony Mischo, 1-120th Field Artillery Regiment, demonstrates to Air Force Lt. Gen. Marc Sasseville, Vice Chief of the National Guard Bureau, the capabilities of the M119 howitzer during Northern Strike 23-1, Jan. 23, 2023, at Camp Grayling, Mich. Units that participate in Northern Strike’s winter iteration build readiness by conducting joint, cold-weather training designed to meet objectives of the Department of Defense’s Arctic Strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 14:13
    Photo ID: 7606094
    VIRIN: 230123-Z-GS745-0706
    Resolution: 7854x5236
    Size: 7.57 MB
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 120th Field Artillery Regiment demonstrates capabilities at Northern Strike 23-1 [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Scott Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    National Guard Bureau
    U.S. Army
    Camp Grayling
    National All Domain Warfighting Center
    Northern Strike 23

