Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    120th Field Artillery Regiment demonstrates capabilities at Northern Strike 23-1 [Image 3 of 8]

    120th Field Artillery Regiment demonstrates capabilities at Northern Strike 23-1

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson 

    Michigan National Guard

    Air Force Lt. Gen. Marc Sasseville, Vice Chief of the National Guard Bureau, celebrates with Army Staff Sgt. Gregory Williams, 1-120th Field Artillery Regiment, after firing the M119 howitzer during Northern Strike 23-1, Jan. 23, 2023, at Camp Grayling, Mich. Units that participate in Northern Strike’s winter iteration build readiness by conducting joint, cold-weather training designed to meet objectives of the Department of Defense’s Arctic Strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 14:12
    Photo ID: 7606088
    VIRIN: 230123-Z-GS745-1063
    Resolution: 7033x4689
    Size: 7.38 MB
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 120th Field Artillery Regiment demonstrates capabilities at Northern Strike 23-1 [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Scott Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    120th Field Artillery Regiment demonstrates capabilities at Northern Strike 23-1
    120th Field Artillery Regiment demonstrates capabilities at Northern Strike 23-1
    120th Field Artillery Regiment demonstrates capabilities at Northern Strike 23-1
    120th Field Artillery Regiment demonstrates capabilities at Northern Strike 23-1
    120th Field Artillery Regiment demonstrates capabilities at Northern Strike 23-1
    120th Field Artillery Regiment demonstrates capabilities at Northern Strike 23-1
    120th Field Artillery Regiment demonstrates capabilities at Northern Strike 23-1
    120th Field Artillery Regiment demonstrates capabilities at Northern Strike 23-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    National Guard Bureau
    U.S. Army
    Camp Grayling
    National All Domain Warfighting Center
    Northern Strike 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT