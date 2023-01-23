Air Force Lt. Gen. Marc Sasseville, Vice Chief of the National Guard Bureau, celebrates with Army Staff Sgt. Gregory Williams, 1-120th Field Artillery Regiment, after firing the M119 howitzer during Northern Strike 23-1, Jan. 23, 2023, at Camp Grayling, Mich. Units that participate in Northern Strike’s winter iteration build readiness by conducting joint, cold-weather training designed to meet objectives of the Department of Defense’s Arctic Strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 14:12
|Photo ID:
|7606088
|VIRIN:
|230123-Z-GS745-1063
|Resolution:
|7033x4689
|Size:
|7.38 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 120th Field Artillery Regiment demonstrates capabilities at Northern Strike 23-1 [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Scott Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT