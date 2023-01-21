81st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron pilot passes 1,000 combat flight hours

A U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Phil Varilek, commander of the 81st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS), exits a HC-130J Combat King II to be greeted by other members of the 81st ERQS and the Joint Personnel Recovery Center after landing at an undisclosed location in eastern Africa, Jan. 21, 2023. The HC-130J is the only dedicated fixed-wing personnel recovery platform in the Air Force inventory, and plays a major role in the 449th AEG’s mission to provide rapidly deployable combat search and rescue force that can conduct tactical air refueling, airdrop and airland of personnel and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Ross Blackmun)

