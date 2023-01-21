Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    81st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron pilot passes 1,000 combat flight hours

    81st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron pilot passes 1,000 combat flight hours

    DJIBOUTI

    01.21.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II lands at an undisclosed location in eastern Africa, Jan. 21, 2023. The HC-130J is the only dedicated fixed-wing personnel recovery platform in the Air Force inventory, and plays a major role in the 449th Air Expeditionary Group’s mission to provide rapidly deployable combat search and rescue force that can conduct tactical air refueling, airdrop and airland of personnel and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Ross Blackmun)

    This work, 81st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron pilot passes 1,000 combat flight hours [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS

    81st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron pilot passes 1,000 combat flight hours

    Djibouti
    USAFE
    Camp Lemonnier
    USAFRICOM
    435AEW
    449AEG
    AFRAFRICA

