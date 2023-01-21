81st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron pilot passes 1,000 combat flight hours

A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II lands at an undisclosed location in eastern Africa, Jan. 21, 2023. The HC-130J is the only dedicated fixed-wing personnel recovery platform in the Air Force inventory, and plays a major role in the 449th Air Expeditionary Group’s mission to provide rapidly deployable combat search and rescue force that can conduct tactical air refueling, airdrop and airland of personnel and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Ross Blackmun)

