81st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron pilot passes 1,000 combat flight hours

UNDISCLOSED, Africa – U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Phil Varilek, Commander of the 81st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS), passed a career total of 1,000 combat flight hours after a recent mission in an HC-130J Combat King II at an undisclosed location in Africa on Jan. 21, 2023.



Lt. Col. Varilek is a command pilot that has deployed eight times with 621 combat sorties during Operations ENDURING FREEDOM, IRAQI FREEDOM, INHERENT RESOLVE, OCTAVE QUARTZ, and in support of Senior Scout counter-narcotic missions.



“I'd compare this to my first combat mission in support of Operation IRAQI FREEDOM in 2006,” Varilek said. “It's a flattering milestone, one that is more indicative of the rescue community’s high ops-tempo than an individual effort.”



Passing 1,000 combat hours is particularly noteworthy for aircrews flying aircraft such as the HC-130J, which is the only dedicated fixed-wing personnel recovery platform in the Air Force inventory. It represents an incredible investment of time and effort, not just for the pilot behind the controls, but also the aircrew and maintenance personnel that keep operations running.



“I've flown seven variants of the C-130 and have always been drawn to its diverse capabilities,” Varilek said. “The HC-130J in particular is only limited by aircrew ingenuity. I've been extremely impressed and proud to watch the Airmen of the 81st ERQS find nontraditional means to impact this AOR by employing the diverse capabilities of the HC-130J.”



As the 81st ERQS’s commander, Lt. Col. Varilek oversees a rapidly deployable combat search and rescue force that can conduct tactical air refueling, airdrop and airland of personnel and equipment, all within the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa area of responsibility (AOR). This AOR consists of twelve different countries, meaning rescue crews have to bypass any geographic limitations in Africa by taking advantage of their aircraft’s speed, range, precision and adaptability to create “right time, right place” effects.



“We have networked with many joint agencies throughout the AOR whom understand our capabilities and have asked for impromptu support,” Varilek said. “One example was a resupply airdrop to partner forces. Even after takeoff, details emerged that required the time and drop zone to shift from preplanned parameters. Additionally, our alert posture allows the 81st ERQS to expeditiously respond to casualty evacuations in two different combatant commands.”



When not conducting its primary mission, the 81st ERQS uses its capabilities to support the theater in other ways. This may include nontraditional intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, or replenishing fuel sources at forward operating bases that don't have consistent resupply methods, all part of the 449th Air Expeditionary Group’s efforts to work with partner forces and deliver whole-of-government, international and African solutions to address regional issues.