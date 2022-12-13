Green Berets Conduct ATV Training

Green Berets assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) participate in an All Terrain Vehicle training course on a MRZR D4 in Böblingen, Germany, Dec. 13, 2022. ATV training is required for all Green Berets to teach them how to properly maneuver in off-road alternative vehicles. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mercedes Johnson)

