    Green Berets Conduct ATV Training [Image 2 of 4]

    Green Berets Conduct ATV Training

    GERMANY

    12.13.2022

    Photo by Spc. Mercedes Johnson 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Green Berets assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) participate in an All Terrain Vehicle training course on a MRZR D4 in Böblingen, Germany, Dec. 13, 2022. ATV training is required for all Green Berets to teach them how to properly maneuver in off-road alternative vehicles. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mercedes Johnson)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Green Berets Conduct ATV Training [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Mercedes Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

