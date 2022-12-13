Green Berets assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) participate in an All Terrain Vehicle training course on a MRZR D4 in Böblingen, Germany, Dec. 13, 2022. ATV training is required for all Green Berets to teach them how to properly maneuver in off-road alternative vehicles. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mercedes Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 03:39
|Photo ID:
|7604948
|VIRIN:
|221213-Z-JR400-1005
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Green Berets Conduct ATV Training [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Mercedes Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
