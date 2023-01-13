Pyeongtaek International Exchange Foundation Visits 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

Members of Pyeongtaek International Exchange Foundation (PIEF) visits the 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division as part of their visit to Camp Humphreys. The members of PIEF were given a capabilities brief by Staff Sgt. Leomuel Urbano of the HH-60M Blackhawk helicopter and its medical evacuation capabilities. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo by Sgt. First Class Joshua Threadgill)
