Pyeongtaek International Exchange Foundation Visits 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

Republic of Korea Army Lt. Gen. Ret. Chun, In-Bum sits in the door way of a HH-60M Blackhawk helicopter after receiving a capabilities brief of the medical evacuation capabilities of the aircraft. Members of Pyeongtaek International Exchange Foundation (PIEF) visits the 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division as part of their visit to Camp Humphreys. The members of PIEF were given a capabilities brief of the UH-60 Blackhawk and CH-47F Chinook helicopters. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo by Sgt. First Class Joshua Threadgill)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2023 Date Posted: 01.26.2023 23:50 Photo ID: 7604663 VIRIN: 230113-O-A4474-002 Resolution: 8640x5760 Size: 32.49 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR