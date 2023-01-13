Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pyeongtaek International Exchange Foundation Visits 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Pyeongtaek International Exchange Foundation Visits 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.13.2023

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Republic of Korea Army Lt. Gen. Ret. Chun, In-Bum sits in the door way of a HH-60M Blackhawk helicopter after receiving a capabilities brief of the medical evacuation capabilities of the aircraft. Members of Pyeongtaek International Exchange Foundation (PIEF) visits the 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division as part of their visit to Camp Humphreys. The members of PIEF were given a capabilities brief of the UH-60 Blackhawk and CH-47F Chinook helicopters. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo by Sgt. First Class Joshua Threadgill)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
