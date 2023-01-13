Members of Pyeongtaek International Exchange Foundation (PIEF) visited the 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division as part of their visit to Camp Humphreys. The members of PIEF were given a capabilities brief of the UH-60 Blackhawk and CH-47F Chinook helicopters. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo by Sgt. First Class Joshua Threadgill)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2023 Date Posted: 01.26.2023 23:50 Photo ID: 7604664 VIRIN: 230113-O-A4474-003 Resolution: 5760x8640 Size: 27.12 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, United Nations Command Deputy Commander Visits 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.