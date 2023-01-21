Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Yokota celebrates a New Year with JASDF partners [Image 4 of 4]

    Team Yokota celebrates a New Year with JASDF partners

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.21.2023

    Photo by Airman Jarrett Smith 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The Mizuho Town Tokyo Bushu Karajishi Drum team perform as a part of the Japan Air Self Defense Force New Year’s reception in Tachikawa, Japan, Jan. 21, 2023. Leaders from JASDF and the 374th Airlift Wing traditionally start a new year with a social event to reflect on the previous year’s successful integrated operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jarrett Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 22:00
    Photo ID: 7604474
    VIRIN: 230121-F-HD796-1263
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Yokota celebrates a New Year with JASDF partners [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Yokota celebrates a New Year with JASDF partners
    Team Yokota celebrates a New Year with JASDF partners
    Team Yokota celebrates a New Year with JASDF partners
    Team Yokota celebrates a New Year with JASDF partners

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Team Yokota celebrates a New Year with JASDF partners

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota Air Base
    JASDF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT