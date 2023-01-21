Team Yokota celebrates a New Year with JASDF partners

The Mizuho Town Tokyo Bushu Karajishi Drum team perform as a part of the Japan Air Self Defense Force New Year’s reception in Tachikawa, Japan, Jan. 21, 2023. Leaders from JASDF and the 374th Airlift Wing traditionally start a new year with a social event to reflect on the previous year’s successful integrated operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jarrett Smith)

