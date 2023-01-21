Team Yokota celebrates a New Year with JASDF partners

Photo By Airman Jarrett Smith | The Mizuho Town Tokyo Bushu Karajishi Drum team perform as a part of the Japan Air...... read more read more Photo By Airman Jarrett Smith | The Mizuho Town Tokyo Bushu Karajishi Drum team perform as a part of the Japan Air Self Defense Force New Year’s reception in Tachikawa, Japan, Jan. 21, 2023. Leaders from JASDF and the 374th Airlift Wing traditionally start a new year with a social event to reflect on the previous year’s successful integrated operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jarrett Smith) see less | View Image Page

Leaders from the 374th Airlift Wing and the 5th Air Force participated in a Japan Air Self Defense Force (JASDF) New Year’s Reception hosted by their Operations Support Wing (OSW) in Tachikawa, Japan, on Jan. 21, 2023.



The OSW is co-located at Yokota Air Base alongside the 374th AW, 5th AF, and the headquarters for U.S. Forces Japan, making the base a hub for U.S. and Japan airlift operations in the Indo-Pacific.



This celebration allowed the diverse components of Team Yokota to welcome-in 2023, as yet another example of how cultural exchange and festivities can strengthen their long-lasting partnership and friendship.



Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, took the opportunity to highlight successful integrated operations from the previous year, such as Operation Christmas Drop and the multilateral New Year’s jumps.



“The New Year allows us to reflect on past successes and make plans for the future,” said Roddan. “It is a new beginning full of opportunities to achieve goals set forth for the betterment of our two great nations.”