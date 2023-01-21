Leaders from the 374th Airlift Wing and the 5th Air Force participated in a Japan Air Self Defense Force (JASDF) New Year’s Reception hosted by their Operations Support Wing (OSW) in Tachikawa, Japan, on Jan. 21, 2023.
The OSW is co-located at Yokota Air Base alongside the 374th AW, 5th AF, and the headquarters for U.S. Forces Japan, making the base a hub for U.S. and Japan airlift operations in the Indo-Pacific.
This celebration allowed the diverse components of Team Yokota to welcome-in 2023, as yet another example of how cultural exchange and festivities can strengthen their long-lasting partnership and friendship.
Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, took the opportunity to highlight successful integrated operations from the previous year, such as Operation Christmas Drop and the multilateral New Year’s jumps.
“The New Year allows us to reflect on past successes and make plans for the future,” said Roddan. “It is a new beginning full of opportunities to achieve goals set forth for the betterment of our two great nations.”
Date Taken:
|01.21.2023
Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 22:00
|Story ID:
|437340
Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Yokota celebrates a New Year with JASDF partners, by Amn Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
