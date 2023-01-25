92nd Security Forces Squadron partners with 336th Training Group Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape instructors

A U.S. Air Force Tucker Sno-Cat snow machine, 22nd Training Squadron, assists Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) Airmen during a combined training in Cusick, Washington, Jan. 25, 2023. The 92nd Security Forces Squadron partnered with 336th Training Group SERE instructors to enhance operations for both squadrons while providing real-world scenarios for the SERE students. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

Date Taken: 01.25.2023 Date Posted: 01.26.2023 Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US