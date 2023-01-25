Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    92nd Security Forces Squadron partners with 336th Training Group Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape instructors [Image 3 of 9]

    92nd Security Forces Squadron partners with 336th Training Group Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape instructors

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Chad Mobley, Border Patrol Agent and Working Dog, Jago search for Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) students in a combined training effort in Cusick, Washington, Jan. 25, 2023. The 336th Training Group SERE instructors worked with Border Patrol to enhance the training for SERE students. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

