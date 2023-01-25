92nd Security Forces Squadron partners with 336th Training Group Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape instructors

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Chrystal Maldonado, 92nd Security Forces Squadron (SFS) Military Working Dog (MWD) handler, and 92nd SFS MWD Leo search for Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) students in a combined training effort in Cusick, Washington, Jan. 25, 2023. The 92nd SFS partnered with 336th Training Group SERE instructors to enhance operations for both squadrons while providing real-world scenarios for the SERE students. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

