South Carolina Air National Guard members donate more than 100 retired uniforms to the Civil Air Patrol

Members of the South Carolina Air National Guard and Civil Air Patrol pause after filling a van with donations of more than 100 Airman Battle Uniforms from members of the SCANG at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Dec. 02, 2022. This donation saves the CAP's South Carolina Wing Aiken Composite Squadron cadets approximately $100 for each uniform they would otherwise be required to purchase. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Carl Clegg, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

