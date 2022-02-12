Capt. Billy Wilson, with the Civil Air Patrol's South Carolina Wing Aiken Composite Squadron, receives a donation of more than 100 Airman Battle Uniforms from members of the South Carolina Air National Guard at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Dec. 02, 2022. This donation saves the CAP's cadets approximately $100 for each uniform they would otherwise be required to purchase. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Carl Clegg, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2022 Date Posted: 01.26.2023 16:01 Photo ID: 7603788 VIRIN: 221202-Z-QX261-0001 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 6.27 MB Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, South Carolina Air National Guard members donate more than 100 retired uniforms to the Civil Air Patrol [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Carl Clegg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.