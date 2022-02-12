Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Carolina Air National Guard members donate more than 100 retired uniforms to the Civil Air Patrol [Image 2 of 3]

    South Carolina Air National Guard members donate more than 100 retired uniforms to the Civil Air Patrol

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Carl Clegg 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kevin White, a personnelist with the 245th Air Traffic Control Squadron, adds to a donation of more than 100 Airman Battle Uniforms from members of the South Carolina Air National Guard at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Dec. 02, 2022. This donation saves the Civil Air Patrol's South Carolina Wing Aiken Composite Squadron cadets approximately $100 for each uniform they would otherwise be required to purchase. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Carl Clegg, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 16:01
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, US
    F-16
    169th Fighter Wing
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    Airman Battle Uniform
    Civili Air Patrol

