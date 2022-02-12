South Carolina Air National Guard members donate more than 100 retired uniforms to the Civil Air Patrol

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kevin White, a personnelist with the 245th Air Traffic Control Squadron, adds to a donation of more than 100 Airman Battle Uniforms from members of the South Carolina Air National Guard at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Dec. 02, 2022. This donation saves the Civil Air Patrol's South Carolina Wing Aiken Composite Squadron cadets approximately $100 for each uniform they would otherwise be required to purchase. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Carl Clegg, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)
