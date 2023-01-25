Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inaugural Basic Leader Course graduation hosted by ASG-KU at Camp Buehring, January, 2023 [Image 22 of 23]

    Inaugural Basic Leader Course graduation hosted by ASG-KU at Camp Buehring, January, 2023

    CAMP BUEHRING, IRAQ

    01.25.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Today marks the completion of the inaugural class of Camp Buehring's Basic Leader Course, which prepares enlisted Soldiers to step forward as non-commissioned officers. Guest Speaker Sgt. Maj. Brian Disque, G-3/5/7 NCOIC, US Army Central offers these 63 graduates congratulations and words of wisdom following 10 weeks of BLC, which covers everything a junior leader needs from tactical weapon and hand-to-hand skills to planning convoy operations. Camp Buehring, Kuwait, January 25, 2023.

    IMAGE INFO

    Training
    ASG-KU
    U.S. ARCENT
    BLC
    Strong Sergeants

