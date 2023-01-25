Today marks the completion of the inaugural class of Camp Buehring's Basic Leader Course, which prepares enlisted Soldiers to step forward as non-commissioned officers. Guest Speaker Sgt. Maj. Brian Disque, G-3/5/7 NCOIC, US Army Central offers these 63 graduates congratulations and words of wisdom following 10 weeks of BLC, which covers everything a junior leader needs from tactical weapon and hand-to-hand skills to planning convoy operations. Camp Buehring, Kuwait, January 25, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 05:06
|Photo ID:
|7602497
|VIRIN:
|230125-A-FM739-429
|Resolution:
|5332x5216
|Size:
|4.36 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, IQ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Inaugural Basic Leader Course graduation hosted by ASG-KU at Camp Buehring, January, 2023 [Image 23 of 23], by 1LT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
