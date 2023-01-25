Inaugural Basic Leader Course graduation hosted by ASG-KU at Camp Buehring, January, 2023

63 graduates of the first-ever Basic Leader Course under U.S. ARCENT received their diplomas today at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. These Specialists and Sergeants trained extensively over the past month on a vast array of skills, lessons learned, and Army doctrine to prepare them to be effective, capable new non-commissioned officers. This includes weapons and personal combatives training, planning squad- and platoon-level operations, and best practices in leadership methods.
Before a packed theater of proud graduates and supportive fellow Soldiers, Guest Speaker Sgt. Maj. Brian Disque, G-3/5/7 NCOIC, US Army Central congratulated them after speaking on the critical role of the "Strong Sergeant" in the Army of the past, present, and especially future. After singing the Army Song to finish the graduation ceremony, Soldiers of all ranks and backgrounds came together to congratulate these proud NCOs in celebration. Having completed this inaugural BLC class with aplomb, the instructors at Camp Buehring are on to the next class of potential sergeants. This is a fantastic opportunity for young Soldiers, not only in Kuwait but across the CENTCOM region, to advance their careers while still actively deployed overseas.
