    Inaugural Basic Leader Course graduation hosted by ASG-KU at Camp Buehring, January, 2023

    Inaugural Basic Leader Course graduation hosted by ASG-KU at Camp Buehring, January, 2023

    Photo By 1st Lt. Austin May

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    01.25.2023

    Story by 1st Lt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    63 graduates of the first-ever Basic Leader Course under U.S. ARCENT received their diplomas today at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. These Specialists and Sergeants trained extensively over the past month on a vast array of skills, lessons learned, and Army doctrine to prepare them to be effective, capable new non-commissioned officers. This includes weapons and personal combatives training, planning squad- and platoon-level operations, and best practices in leadership methods.

    Before a packed theater of proud graduates and supportive fellow Soldiers, Guest Speaker Sgt. Maj. Brian Disque, G-3/5/7 NCOIC, US Army Central congratulated them after speaking on the critical role of the "Strong Sergeant" in the Army of the past, present, and especially future. After singing the Army Song to finish the graduation ceremony, Soldiers of all ranks and backgrounds came together to congratulate these proud NCOs in celebration. Having completed this inaugural BLC class with aplomb, the instructors at Camp Buehring are on to the next class of potential sergeants. This is a fantastic opportunity for young Soldiers, not only in Kuwait but across the CENTCOM region, to advance their careers while still actively deployed overseas.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 01:15
    Story ID: 437493
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    This work, Inaugural Basic Leader Course graduation hosted by ASG-KU at Camp Buehring, January, 2023, by 1LT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Training
    ASG-KU
    U.S. ARCENT
    BLC
    Strong Sergeants

