Today marks the completion of the inaugural class of Camp Buehring's Basic Leader Course, which prepares enlisted Soldiers to step forward as non-commissioned officers. Guest Speaker Sgt. Maj. Brian Disque, G-3/5/7 NCOIC, US Army Central offers these 63 graduates congratulations and words of wisdom following 10 weeks of BLC, which covers everything a junior leader needs from tactical weapon and hand-to-hand skills to planning convoy operations. Camp Buehring, Kuwait, January 25, 2023.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2023 Date Posted: 01.26.2023 05:05 Photo ID: 7602481 VIRIN: 230125-A-FM739-027 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 8.92 MB Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Inaugural Basic Leader Course graduation hosted by ASG-KU at Camp Buehring, January, 2023 [Image 23 of 23], by 1LT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.