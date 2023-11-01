25th Infantry Brigade Prepares for Cobra Gold 23

Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division prepare to ship UH-60 Blackhawks on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The helicopters are participating in Cobra Gold 23, the largest theater security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

Date Taken: 01.11.2023
Location: HONOLULU, HI, US