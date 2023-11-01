Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th Infantry Brigade Prepares for Cobra Gold 23 [Image 1 of 8]

    25th Infantry Brigade Prepares for Cobra Gold 23

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Photo by Melvin J Gonzalvo 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division prepare to ship UH-60 Blackhawks on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The helicopters are participating in Cobra Gold 23, the largest theater security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    This work, 25th Infantry Brigade Prepares for Cobra Gold 23 [Image 8 of 8], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25th Infantry Division
    25th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Cobra Gold
    JBPHH
    USAG
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo

