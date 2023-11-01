Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division prepare to ship UH-60 Blackhawks on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The helicopters are participating in Cobra Gold 23, the largest theater security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)
|01.11.2023
|01.25.2023 19:28
|7601974
|230111-N-KN989-1002
|3903x5464
|1.84 MB
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|7
|0
This work, 25th Infantry Brigade Prepares for Cobra Gold 23 [Image 8 of 8], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
