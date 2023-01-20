230120-N-EV253-1705 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 20, 2023) – Naval Aircrewmen assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 hoist a crewmember assigned to Air Force 445th Airlift Wing, to an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter during a mass casualty at sea personnel recovery event off the Coast of Southern California, Jan. 20. During the evolution, in addition to HSC-23, HSC-3 Chief of Naval Operations Search and Rescue Model Manager oversaw the search and rescue exercise with HSC-8, Coast Guard Sector San Diego, and crewmembers assigned to the Air Force 445th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara Eshleman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.25.2023 19:19 Photo ID: 7601964 VIRIN: 230120-N-EV253-1705 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.36 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USN, USCG, USAF Participate in Mass Casualty Drill [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Sara Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.