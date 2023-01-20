USN, USCG, USAF Participate in Mass Casualty Drill

230120-N-EV253-1173 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 20, 2023) – Crewmembers assigned to Air Force 445th Airlift Wing (front), conduct open-water survival training as Navy Sailors assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3 oversee a mass casualty at sea personnel recovery event off the coast of Southern California, Jan. 20. During the evolution, HSC-3 Chief of Naval Operations Search and Rescue Model Manager oversaw the search and rescue exercise with HSC-8, HSC-23, Coast Guard Sector San Diego, and crewmembers assigned to the Air Force 445th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara Eshleman)

