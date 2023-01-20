230120-N-EV253-1124 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 20, 2023) – Crewmembers assigned to Air Force 445th Airlift Wing disembark a Coast Guard (USCG) vessel, assigned to Coast Guard Sector San Diego, and board a 46-man life raft during a mass casualty at sea personnel recovery event off the coast of Southern California, Jan. 20. During the evolution, HSC-3 Chief of Naval Operations Search and Rescue Model Manager oversaw the search and rescue exercise with HSC-8, HSC-23, Coast Guard Sector San Diego, and crewmembers assigned to the Air Force 445th Airlift Wing(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara Eshleman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.25.2023 19:18 Photo ID: 7601961 VIRIN: 230120-N-EV253-1124 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.83 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USN, USCG, USAF Participate in Mass Casualty Drill [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Sara Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.