    Air Traffic Controllers [Image 4 of 6]

    Air Traffic Controllers

    RP, GERMANY

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Imani West 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to he 52nd Operations Support Squadron Air Traffic Control discuss the installation aircraft operations schedule at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 23, 2023. ATC Airmen also work with the Ground Controlled Approach radar facility when aircraft are scheduled to arrive or depart from the base’s airfield to ensure a safe approach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Imani West)

