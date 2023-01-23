Air Traffic Controllers

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Phelps, 52nd Operations Support Squadron Air Traffic Control watch supervisor, monitors arriving aircraft at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 23, 2023. Airmen from the Ground Controlled Approach radar facility rely on radio communications and radar displays to ensure safe distance for aircraft in the air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Imani West)

