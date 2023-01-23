U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cameron Peaslee, 52nd Operations Support Squadron senior watch supervisor, monitors the taxiway activity through binoculars in the air traffic control tower at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 23, 2023. Air traffic is monitored by controllers to prevent possible accidents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Imani West)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 12:22
|Photo ID:
|7601058
|VIRIN:
|230123-F-HO957-1079
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|981.45 KB
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Traffic Controllers [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT