VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (January 24, 2023) – CBS news affiliate KFMB reporter Steve Price, right, talks about landing craft, air cushion (LCAC) operations at Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4 during a familiarization visit, Jan. 24, 2023. The visit is part of U.S. Fleet Forces’ “Sailor for a Day” program, giving civilian media from across the country a deeper look at U.S. Navy operations, increasing awareness and education on service in the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Milham)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 08:46
|Photo ID:
|7600758
|VIRIN:
|230124-N-OW182-306
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|18.72 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Media Members Visit ACU 4 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Jacob Milham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
