    Media Members Visit ACU 4 [Image 4 of 6]

    Media Members Visit ACU 4

    UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Milham 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (January 24, 2023) – Chief Electronics Technician James Weber, right, explains landing craft, air cushion (LCAC) operations at Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4 to CBS news affiliate WTKR Erin Miller, Jan. 24, 2023. The visit is part of U.S. Fleet Forces’ “Sailor for a Day” program, giving civilian media from across the country a deeper look at U.S. Navy operations, increasing awareness and education on service in the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Milham)

    This work, Media Members Visit ACU 4 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Jacob Milham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

