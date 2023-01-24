Media Members Visit ACU 4

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (January 24, 2023) – Chief Electronics Technician James Weber, right, explains landing craft, air cushion (LCAC) operations at Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4 to CBS news affiliate WTKR Erin Miller, Jan. 24, 2023. The visit is part of U.S. Fleet Forces’ “Sailor for a Day” program, giving civilian media from across the country a deeper look at U.S. Navy operations, increasing awareness and education on service in the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Milham)

