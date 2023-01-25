Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Media Members Visit ACU 4 [Image 3 of 6]

    Media Members Visit ACU 4

    UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Milham 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (January 24, 2023) – Two landing craft, air cushion (LCAC) assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, carrying civilian reporters, practice beach landings, Jan. 24, 2023. The visit is part of U.S. Fleet Forces’ “Sailor for a Day” program, giving civilian media from across the country a deeper look at U.S. Navy operations, increasing awareness and education on service in the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Milham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 08:46
    Photo ID: 7600755
    VIRIN: 230125-N-OW182-216
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 14.85 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Media Members Visit ACU 4 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Jacob Milham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Media Members Visit ACU 4
    Media Members Visit ACU 4
    Media Members Visit ACU 4
    Media Members Visit ACU 4
    Media Members Visit ACU 4
    Media Members Visit ACU 4

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LCAC
    media
    ACU 4
    community outreach
    SURFLANT
    USFF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT