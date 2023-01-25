Media Members Visit ACU 4

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (January 24, 2023) – Two landing craft, air cushion (LCAC) assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, carrying civilian reporters, practice beach landings, Jan. 24, 2023. The visit is part of U.S. Fleet Forces’ “Sailor for a Day” program, giving civilian media from across the country a deeper look at U.S. Navy operations, increasing awareness and education on service in the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Milham)

