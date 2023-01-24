U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Luke Wagner, a flight chief assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, maintains security at the aircraft hangars at Nevatim Airbase, Israel, during Juniper Oak, Jan. 24, 2023. Juniper Oak is a large-scale bilateral multi-domain exercise aimed to enhance interoperability between U.S. and Israeli armed forces contributing to integrated regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jackson Manske)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2023 Date Posted: 01.25.2023 08:45 Photo ID: 7600752 VIRIN: 230124-F-TV052-0074 Resolution: 5714x3802 Size: 9.62 MB Location: NEVATIM AIR BASE, IL Web Views: 12 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force KC-46s, F-35s arrive on Nevatim Air Base for Juniper Oak [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.