    U.S. Air Force KC-46s, F-35s arrive on Nevatim Air Base for Juniper Oak [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Air Force KC-46s, F-35s arrive on Nevatim Air Base for Juniper Oak

    NEVATIM AIR BASE, ISRAEL

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Luke Wagner, a flight chief assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, maintains security at the aircraft hangars at Nevatim Airbase, Israel, during Juniper Oak, Jan. 24, 2023. Juniper Oak is a large-scale bilateral multi-domain exercise aimed to enhance interoperability between U.S. and Israeli armed forces contributing to integrated regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jackson Manske)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 08:45
    VIRIN: 230124-F-TV052-0074
    Location: NEVATIM AIR BASE, IL
    USCENTCOM
    1CTCS
    JuniperOak2023
    JuniperOak
    Nevatim Airbase

